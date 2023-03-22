Barcelona receive double injury blow ahead of Copa del Rey Clasico

Barcelona are likely to be without their two most creative players against Real Madrid again, as fresh injury news emanating out of Camp Nou puts their status in doubt. According to Relevo, neither Pedri not Ousmane Dembele are likely to be fit for the return leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Pedri was in line to start against Los Blancos at the weekend, but felt his muscle injury twinge again two days before El Clasico. He was ruled out, but could remain on the sideline for a further 3-4 weeks as a result. Their information says that Barcelona are aware that they rushed Pedri back, and are now paying the price.

Meanwhile Dembele has not been rushed back, but his thigh strain continues to make slow progress. The initial six-week diagnosis has been completed, and despite closing in on two months without playing, the Frenchman is ‘highly unlikely’ to make the tie at Camp Nou either.

Both are thus all but ruled out of their tie against Elche on the first, while the following week against Girona also seems unlikely to see either play if they miss Real Madrid.

While Barcelona have shown they can get results without them, they will perhaps fear that grit and battling spirit can only take them so far in hairy situations. Xavi Hernandez may well be relying on Raphinha and Sergi Roberto against Real Madrid again.