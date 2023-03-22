Barcelona identify four possible departures ahead of summer transfer window

This summer will be vitally important for Barcelona as they desperately look to improve their financial situation. Their failed appeal over Gavi’s re-registration as a first team player means that club officials could be ruthless as they look to balance the books.

Departures will be required, and Diario AS have reported that four players will be considered to leave Barcelona this summer: Eric Garcia, Pablo Torre, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati.

With Inigo Martinez close to becoming Barcelona’s first signing of the summer transfer window, there will be a surplus of central defenders in Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad. Garcia is expected to be the one to leave, having played the least so far this season.

Torre could depart this summer, but it would only be on loan, as Barcelona officials rate the youngster very highly. They maintain that his long term future is in Catalonia, but since he has struggled for first team football, a loan to another La Liga side could be targeted.

At least one forward is expected to leave this summer, and the choice will be between Torres and Fati. Both players have failed to stamp their authority on the first team this season, and each could be sold while their values are still high.

Barcelona are a team to watch in the summer transfer window, as they look to improve their squad ahead of next season, while also improving their financial standing.