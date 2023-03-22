Barcelona add Brazilian to right-back shortlist for the summer

Barcelona’s desire to bring in a natural right-back in the summer is no secret, the only questions are who they might pursue and what finances they tmight have to do it.

There has been plenty of speculation around the position, with Benjamin Pavard, Thomas Meunier, Juan Foyth and Joao Cancelo all linked to the club.

However Sport say that Barcelona have also been watching AS Monaco right-back Vanderson all season. Tall, quick and with a good engine, he profiles as the classic Brazilian right-back. That would suit Xavi Hernandez, and the 22-year-old excels with the ball as much as without, if not more so.

The sticking point will be how to finance a deal, given last time Barcelona enquired about him, they were told to stump up €60m. His agents are expected in Barcelona this week though, where they will discuss potential wages for Vanderson. As with the rest of the candidates, Barcelona will try to reach an agreement for personal terms first, then look at how to fit a fee into their salary limit.

Barcelona know they must reduce their wage bill by around €200m in the coming months, and the likelihood is that they will not be able to addord mammoth fees this summer. Unless Monaco are willing to negotiate a delayed fee or a loan with an option to buy, Vanderson’s arrival looks unlikely.