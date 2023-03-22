Atletico Madrid “won’t sell Joao Felix on the cheap” amid Chelsea interest – asking price above €100m

Joao Felix’s loan move to Chelsea has benefitted both himself and Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese has excelled at the Premier League giants since joining in January, and Atletico are unbeaten in La Liga since he left.

Felix is set to return to Atletico in the summer following the completion of his loan spell, but a permanent transfer is highly likely, following reports of the breakdown of his relationship with Diego Simeone.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in keeping Felix on a permanent basis, but much will depend on the fee that they are able to negotiate with Atletico. Diario AS report that Los Rojiblancos are hope to recoup as much of the €127m they paid to Benfica for Felix in 2019, with a minimum asking price likely to be €100m.

Atletico Madrid have not missed Felix since his departure, having won seven and drawn three in La Liga, and are now chasing down city rivals Real Madrid for second place.