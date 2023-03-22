Atletico Madrid could use promising youngster to cheapen deal for Arnau Martinez

Atletico Madrid have found their feet in recent months, after an underwhelming first half of the season. Diego Simeone’s side now sit third in La Liga, just five points behind city rivals Real Madrid in second.

Los Rojiblancos are well on course to be involved in the Champions League again next season, and they are pressing ahead with transfer plans already as preparations are made for the new campaign.

Arnau Martinez is a top target for Atletico, as they look to improve their options in defence. The 19-year-old has impressed at Girona this season, and he could be on the move as a result.

Martinez has a release clause of €20m, but as per Sport, Atletico are looking into cheapening the deal by including Rodrigo Riquelme, who has been teammates with Martinez at Girona this season.

Riquelme has also been impressive this season, and Atletico Madrid may decide to let him go on loan to Girona again, which could allow Los Rojiblancos to secure the signing of Martinez ahead of next season.