Another Real Madrid player backs VAR after controversial offside goal – “We support the system”

Sunday’s El Clasico fixture was embroiled in plenty of controversy, as is usual when Barcelona and Real Madrid meet.

The big talking point surrounded Marco Asensio’s disallowed goal, which would’ve put Real Madrid 2-1 with less than ten minutes to play at the Camp Nou. Officials allowed the goal initially, but VAR ruled it out as Asensio was adjudged to be offside from Dani Carvajal’s cross.

Carlo Ancelotti doubted the decision, whilst his opposite number Xavi Hernandez was left perplexed by. Carvajal went against his manager and agreed that VAR’s decision was correct, and his club and international teammate Nacho Fernandez has followed suit, as per Relevo.

“With all the technology there is, we have to make sure that there is no controversy. We must ensure that technology is 100% effective. We don’t want to doubt the system, in fact we support it.”

VAR has caused a stir in Spanish football since it was first used in 2018. The Real Madrid no-goal is just the latest to cause controversy, but it has been shown that there is support for the technology.

