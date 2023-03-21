The current options to reinforce the forward line at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are quickly coming round to the idea of bringing a forward this summer, as Karim Benzema continue to lose his battle with his own body.

The French forward was the star of the show last season, but has 19 goals and 5 assists so far this season. While for most players they would be excellent, last season those numbers were already at 36 goals, while he looks unlikely to make the 15 assists he managed last campaign.

According to Diario AS, they are evaluating a number of options to strengthen their front line. The future seems secure with Endrick Felipe set to join the side in 2024, and Alvaro Rodriguez winning promotion to the senior side next season.

However Rodriguez will only play a minor role in the side next season. Edinson Cavani has also been mentioned as potential addition to lessen the load on Benzema, but the Valencia striker has been dealing with fitness issues himself.

Dusan Vlahovic is also part of conversations in the Spanish capital, with Juventus looking to make some money on their Serbian striker. However his price tag, likely to stretch towards €100m could be an obstacle.

Alternative Harry Kane might not be that much cheaper though. The Tottenham Hotspur forward is perhaps the option that makes the most sense to replace Benzema – but the issues is just that. He would be incompatible with Benzema, and the French forward is set to stay for at least a year. That works in Vlahovic’s favour, although he is much less of a guarantee than Kane.

Whichever way Real Madrid do proceed, it was not in their original plan to bring in a major forward this summer. If they do so, it may have knock-on effects for their plans to strenghten elsewhere.