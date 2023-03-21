Sevilla sack Jorge Sampaoli after 31 games in charge

Sevilla have sacked their second manager of the season, as Jorge Sampaoli leaves for the club for a second time.

The Argentine manager took over in October from Julen Lopetegui, and managed to secure gradual improvements until the end of February. A perfect 2023 home record was ended by Osasuna, after which Sevilla won twice and lost on three occasions.

ℹ️ Jorge Sampaoli deja de ser el técnico del #SevillaFC. #WeareSevilla — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) March 21, 2023

In total, Sampaoli was in charge for 31 games; 13 wins, 6 draws and 12 losses. In the Copa del Rey they were beaten by Osasuna, but Sampaoli did negotiate their way past PSV Eindhoven and Fenerbahce in the Europa League, where they now face Manchester United. Sevilla highlighted the fact that they have not moved up the table since his appointment, as well as the image given in recent games.

Sevilla are two points above the relegation zone, where Valencia and Almeria lie on 26 points. With 12 games to go, Sevilla are desperate to ensure they remain clear of relegation, and with players questioning his methods, have elected to make a change during the last international break before the end of the season.

Former Eibar manager Jose Luis Mendilibar is the favourite to take over, with former Valencia boss Jose Bordalas also in contention.