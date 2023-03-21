Sevilla finalising details with new manager as Jorge Sampaoli exit nears

Sevilla look set to change managers for the second time this season, as Jorge Sampaoli’s second spell nears its end.

The Argentine manager has not won over the fans or the players at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, despite initial improvements. Currently his side are just two points above the drop zone, one more than when he started. In addition, players have spoken publicly of their confusion at his system.

It apears they have decided to move on from him. While former Getafe and Valencia boss Jose Bordalas was considered as an option, it looks as if Jose Luis Mendilibar will sign with Sevilla, as per Relevo.

The Basque manager, formerly of Alaves, Eibar and Athletic Club will pen a deal until the end of the season with Sevilla. It is thought that his willingness to sign such a short-term deal is a decisive factor in his selection over Bordalas.

Mendilibar was unable to save a moribund Alaves side last season, but did keep Eibar in La Liga for six seasons, punching well above his weight. He tends to use a 4-4-2 system which relies on speedy, direct play and high pressing. It was under Mendilibar that Bryan Gil broke out at Eibar.