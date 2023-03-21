Sevilla appoint new head coach just hours after sacking Jorge Sampaoli

Sevilla have acted to fast to replace Jorge Sampaoli, who was relieved of his duties as head coach on Tuesday morning after just five months in charge.

Los Nervionenses sit in 14th in the La Liga table, two points outside of the relegation zone, although they are in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Despite this, Sampaoli was let go just 31 games into his time in Andalusia.

Sevilla have opted to hire Jose Luis Mendilibar as Sampaoli’s replacement. The 62-year-old has joined on a deal until the end of the season, having been out of work since leaving Alaves during last campaign. He will be presented to the media on Wednesday afternoon.

Mendilibar is well-seasoned in La Liga, having managed several sides in the competition over the years. His most successful spell was at Eibar, who he helped to a record ninth place in the 2017/18 season.

Sevilla officials will hope that Mendilibar has keep the club in La Liga this season, with his first match in charge being a crucial relegation six-pointer against Cadiz.