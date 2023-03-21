Robin Le Normand confirms desire to represent Spain, despite it being ‘clear that I am French’

Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand has confirmed that he wishes to play international football for Spain, despite leaving little doubt that he is French. The 26-year-old has been one of the most consistent defenders in Spain over the last two seasons, and Spain manager Luis de la Fuente is keen to have him on board.

However his Spanish paperwork has not come back in time for him to join La Roja for their fixtures against Norway and Scotland. Speaking to Vamos (via Relevo), Le Normand has confirmed that he will give his all for the Spain shirt.

“It is an objective, I appreciate it very much and I want to continue working to be prepared for the next call-up. It is something to be proud of and what I want is to defend that shirt with everything [I have]. What I lack is time, for my part all the papers are done but everything needs time. It’s on the right track.”

Despite that, he was clear that he very much still felt French.

“It has been easier than I thought. It is clear that both me and my family are French, but if you think about it, where I have been trained, where I have become a professional and where they have allowed me to fulfil my dream is here. I have been here for eight years.”

Le Normand moved to Real Sociedad in 2016 from Brest, at the age of 19, where he came through Real Sociedad B, before joining the senior side at the Txuri-Urdin.

His inclusion has sparked plenty of debate in Spain, although this is set to become the norm in international football, as more countries become multicultural. Ahead of the Euros in 2021, Aymeric Laporte converted to Spanish nationality, while Alejandro Garnacho, who has never lived in Argentina, felt Albiceleste and has chosen to represent them.