Revealed: The two people Franck Kessie went into stands to celebrate with after Clasico winner

Barcelona fans have been revelling in a number of scenes emerging from El Clasico, as the wild celebrations caught on camera have filtered through the internet. Franck Kessie was the man of the moment, and he was seen going into the stands following his winner against Real Madrid.

Kessie was responsible for the winner at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, and this goal takes the Blaugrana 12 points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

🎙️ FRANCK KESSIE: "This was a very important goal for me." #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/hueAwPDrzj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 20, 2023

Amid Xavi’s wild reaction to the goal, Kessie and the players went to the fans to celebrate in the corner, before the Ivorian was seen heading to the stands.

According to Sport, the two men he could be seen hugging were his agent, George Atangana, and his former coach Ibrahim Kamara. The latter was present in the Ivorian youth ranks, and was an important figure for Kessie, especially while he was still at Stella in the Ivorian league. Kamara would then take charge of the national side between 2018 and 2020.

Un gol que puede valer una Liga 💪 pic.twitter.com/Iu9AMnY6Li — FC.Barcelona ANALISIS (@crackingz_bcn) March 19, 2023

After a slow start to life in Spain, Kessie is now winning over many fans in Barcelona with some important contributions at a crucial stage of the season.