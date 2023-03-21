Real Madrid don’t believe in VAR system

Real Madrid are licking their wounds following a third straight loss to Barcelona. It could have been very different, had Marco Asensio’s goal been onside, but Los Blancos believe that was no accident.

According to Marca, Real Madrid do not have faith VAR. In addition to their supposed decades-long suspicion that Barcelona are favoured by referees, they also do not believe in the video technology. Whenever a decision is 50-50, it goes in Barcelona’s favour.

After the match, Carlo Ancelotti said he had doubts about the offside call on Asensio, and that would appear to fit this narrative. The illustration of their fears can be seen over the past three weeks, with Asensio’s goal adding to two more decisions that have gone in Barcelona’s favour. Against Athletic Club, Barcelona were saved their victory as Iker Muniain’s handball in the build-up was seen by VAR, meanwhile Franck Kessie’s foul on Valencia’s Fran Perez was not given as a penalty the previous week to that.

Both the Muniain and the Asensio goal were ruled out correctly according to the rules, but Kessie’s fould on Perez did seem an oversight from VAR. Barcelona boss Xavi has pointed out that offside is not open to interpretation.