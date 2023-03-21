Osasuna could be without key player for crucial Copa del Rey semi-final second leg

Osasuna are having an excellent season so far. Sitting in ninth in the La Liga, they are also on the verge of getting through to the second Copa del Rey final in their history (after 2004/05).

Jagoba Arrasate’s side lead 1-0 from the first leg of their semi-final against Athletic Club, with the second leg at San Mames taking place at the beginning of April.

However, they could be without top scorer Chimy Avila for the short trip to Bilbao, with Osasuna confirming that the forward has suffered a calf injury. MD report that Avila’s availability for the match against Athletic is in jeopardy as a result, although no official timeline is known as of yet.

Osasuna face Mallorca in La Liga first, with that match on the 31st of March. They may decide to rest Avila for that with the fixture against Athletic Club in mind, but it would be a huge blow for Los Rojillos if they were to be without their star striker.