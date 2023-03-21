German starlet appears to tease move to Barcelona in the future

Despite suffering from financial problems at present, Barcelona appear to be planning for the future when it comes to transfers.

Florian Wirtz is one of the most exciting young players in Europe at present, and Barcelona officials are well aware of his talent. Luckily for the Blaugrana, the teenager is also a big fan of the club, which he explained (via Sport).

“When I was little I always wanted to play for Barcelona. That hasn’t changed, but there’s still some time to be able to fulfil it.”

There is speculation that Barcelona have been in contact with Wirtz’s father, who is also his agent, about a move to Catalonia in the future. However, the player himself is not aware of such developments.

“I haven’t heard anything about Barcelona yet. I haven’t heard anything about it and was also surprised when I read it.”

Barcelona are keen to sign young players that can play a part immediately, and Wirtz certainly falls into that category. However, their financial situation will prevent a move for the time being.