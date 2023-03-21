Gerard Pique accidentally reveals upcoming retirement of former teammate

Gerard Pique is never far from the spotlight, and this week his faux pas while streaming live has led to the revelation of a fellow professional’s personal news.

The former Barcelona central defender hosts the ‘Kings League’ competition, which is streamed live on Twitch and consists of small-sided games between famous personalities and former footballers.

Sport have recounted how one of the key figures, Ibai Llanos had remarked that he did not feel former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic was that excited to play.

Pique responded with ‘Bojan is saying goodbye on Thursday, he’s retiring at Camp Nou. I’m going to the event’. The silence and faces that met his comment showed that he was not supposed to have made the news public.

Bojan is currently without a team, having played for Vissel Kobe with Andres Iniesta most recently. The 32-year-old spent the first three years of his career at Barcelona, breaking into the first team as one of the most promising players of his generation. Bojan would go on to play 163 times, scoring 41 goals and providing 19 assists for the Blaugrana, before playing for Milan, Roma, Ajax, Stoke City, Mainz, Alaves, Montreal Impact and Vissel. He made one cap for Spain, as well as 451 club appearances, scoring 93 times and giving 40 assists in total.