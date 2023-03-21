Gavi registration rejected by court – Barcelona scrambling to keep him under contract

Barcelona must look at alternative methods of reducing their wage bill if they want to eliminate all doubt that Gavi will remain at the club.

Just over six months on from Joan Laporta presenting Gavi to the crowd with a renewed contract until 2026, the courts have rejected Barcelona’s attempts to register him as a first-team player. As per Sport, their claim was submitted a day late, having been registered initially as a temporary measure. The club now have 20 days to appeal the matter.

If Gavi is not registered with the first team by the 1st of July, then his contract will be void. His current deal is due to run out on the 30th of June too. Unless they can reduce their wage bill, La Liga will not allow them to register Gavi.

While reports say that Barcelona are confident that Gavi will remain at the club one way or another, given both his value and the ability of other clubs to speak openly with him, it is not a risk they want to be taking. It would be no surprise if other major clubs tried to attract his attention with a large offer in the coming months.

