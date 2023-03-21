Further reports on Lionel Messi’s future open door to Paris Saint-Germain departure

Lionel Messi’s future beyond June continues to be a point of uncertainty, as the Argentine star looks to settle his destination for next season.

Currently on international duty with Argentina, Messi will be able to return to a setting of universal affection, having been whistled by the Paris Saint-Germain fans in their 2-0 defeat before he left the French capital.

Recent reports say that PSG are reconsidering their offer to Messi, as they work out their next steps following another premature Champions League exit.

Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that from Messi’s point of view, he wants to hear more about who will be in charge next season and what direction the team is taking before he signs on the dotted line.

“From what I know, PSG already made a proposal to Messi – and he’s waiting to make a decision based on PSG project, coach and more key details for the next season. It’s up to Messi, and his father Jorge.”

That information is backed up by Cadena SER, who also say that Messi is keen to have more information on the sporting project before he commits to PSG.

After their poor European showing, Christophe Galtier’s position as manager is no longer certain next season. It remains to be seen who their alternative would be too.