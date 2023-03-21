Erling Haaland to miss Spain tie with Norway after injury worse than first feared

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has a tough first assignment in his new job, but he will not have to face goalscoring phenomenon Erling Haaland. Norway will take Spain in Malaga on Saturday, but Haaland has sustained a groin injury.

Haaland picked up a mild muscular issue during Manchester City’s win over Burnley this weekend, he will now miss their matches against La Roja and Georgia this international break, as per Sport. Haaland’s problem is not thought to be serious, but he will be laid up during the international break. Alexander Sorloth of Real Sociedad is a strong candidate to replace him for Norway.

For La Roja, they will be missing Pedri and Gerard Moreno, after they pulled out of the squad, while Unai Simon was left out due to a prior injury issue.

The new-look Spain have made 15 changes from their World Cup squad, and de la Fuente will be hoping to get off to a strong start against Norway and then Scotland, as their only matches before the Final Four of the Nations League this summer.