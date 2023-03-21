Endrick Felipe struggles in Brazil continue as he Palmeiras drop Real Madrid wonderkid

Endrick Felipe’s struggles in front of goal continue – although lately there is little he could have done about it. Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira has dropped the 16-year-old from his side for the last two games.

Since signing for Real Madrid, a move which is set to take place in 2024 for a fee potentially rising to €60m, Endrick is yet to score. The wonderkid has gone 12 games without a goal, and Ferreira has left him out of their last two games in the Sao Paulo regional championship quarter- and semi-finals, both 1-0 wins over Sao Bernardo and Ituano.

Sport’s Brazil correspondent Joaquim Piera says this has done little to take the pressure off Endrick though, who continues to be a hot topic of debate, in spite of Ferreira’s pleas for the media focus elsewhere.

Real Madrid recently sent Head Scout Juni Calafat, who was responsible in large part for Endrick’s signing, to Brazil to reassure Endrick that there is no pressure on him.

While the situation is far from ideal, perhaps one silver lining is that this is happening now rather than in Madrid. Endrick is young and will naturally blow hot and cold, but the scrutiny would arguably be even more intense in the Spanish capital. He should come out of this drought stronger for it.