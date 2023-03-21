Ederson fuels Brazil-Carlo Ancelotti links – “We will see in the near future”

Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid is far from secure, following a underwhelming season so far for the defending Spanish and European champions.

The Italian won a fantastic treble in the first season of his second spell last campaign, but following Sunday’s El Clasico defeat, retaining their La Liga title looks out of the question. Barcelona have a one-goal lead in their Copa del Rey semi-final tie too.

Florentino Perez is not one who is usually too patient when it comes to managers, and he may decide to let Ancelotti go at the end of the season. However, Ancelotti is relaxed over his future.

Ancelotti could leave on his own accord, having been linked to the vacant Brazil job in recent months. Previous boss Tite left the role following the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year, and Ancelotti is considered to be a frontrunner for the position.

Brazil and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has fuelled more speculation over Ancelotti’s possible departure from Real Madrid. As per Marca, Ederson revealed that he spoke to Casemiro, Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao about the Italian.

“I discussed him with Casemiro, Vinicius and Militao. I was told that he is exceptional, everyone likes him and is very successful. We will see in the near future if it is here or not. There is a great possibility that he will come, so we are going to look for that result so that he comes as soon as possible.”

Ancelotti has been one of the most successful managers in modern history for Real Madrid, but there is growing speculation that his time at the club will end this summer.

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images