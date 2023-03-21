€40m Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga has preference over summer move amid Premier League interest

Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga is one of the most talked about talents in Spain currently, as his remarkable form continues for the Galician outfit.

This past weekend he scored his ninth goal of the La Liga season, picking out the top corner against Espanyol to give them the lead.

Gabri Veiga's goal vs Espanyol (9th this season)pic.twitter.com/28WdvUFZez — ͏ Mohamed ✆ (@RMreports) March 18, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Veiga has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League as a result. Arsenal have been attributed with interest, while Diario AS say that Newcastle United are willing to pay his €40m release clause. Veiga has recently changed his agents too.

Cadena SER say that there is a good chance he remains in Spain though. At Real Madrid, both the players and those in the recruitment department are keen on Veiga, and if it comes to a decision, Veiga would choose a move to Madrid over the Premier League at this stage in his career. He would ask Los Blancos if they were willing to match another offer if a Premier League side does come in for.

Previously it had been thought that Veiga might remain in Vigo this summer, but Celta may find it increasingly difficult to hang onto him. Veiga has struck up a productive relationship with Iago Aspas at Celta Vigo, who are now outside candidates to finish in a European place at the end of the season.