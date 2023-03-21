Dani Ceballos’ sister claims that Real Madrid star “is a much better player than Gavi”

On Sunday, for the second time this season, Dani Ceballos and Gavi claims to blows during El Clasico. The latter wiped out the Real Madrid midfielder off the ball after a tangle with Robert Lewandowski.

There has been talk that the incident was “revenge” for the Barcelona player, who had his hair pulled by Ceballos during the Spanish Super Cup final in January, which the Blaugrana were also victorious in.

Following Sunday’s match, Movistar+ interviewed Ceballos’ sister, who made her feelings clear on the situation between the pair, as per Marca.

“There is no rivalry (between Ceballos and Gavi), because I think my brother is a much better player.”

Ceballos stated on Tuesday that he and Gavi have settled their differences, as both prepare to take part in the Euro 2024 qualifiers for Spain in the coming week.

Although both players will be on amicable terms for La Roja, there is little doubt that they will be fired up again when Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at the start of April.