Dani Ceballos buries the hatchet with Gavi following Luis de la Fuente discussions

Dani Ceballos and Gavi have come to blows twice already this season, the second of which was during Sunday’s El Clasico victory for Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

The Real Madrid midfielder was pictured pulling Gavi’s hair during the Spanish Super Cup final in January, and the Barcelona teenager took his “revenge” at the weekend by wiping out Ceballos off the ball.

Despite the obvious tension, Ceballos has revealed that the pair, who are both with the Spain squad for the next two weeks, has resolved their differences. As per Marca, he admitted that Luis de la Fuente played a role in the process.

“The coach was aware that we had had our differences. He told us to talk about it, and that’s what we’ve done. We’ve talked about it. Everything that happens in the field, stays there. We have to go in the same direction.

“If the good atmosphere and good vibes don’t work, I’m not going to run for him and he’s not going to run for me. This must be set aside. Now we are companions.”

There is a risk that, with many Barcelona and Real Madrid players usually in the Spain squad, tensions can boil over between the rival players. De la Fuente will be pleased to have avoided similar so early into his reign.

