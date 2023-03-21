Dani Carvajal goes against Carlo Ancelotti as he admits controversial Real Madrid goal was offside

Carlo Ancelotti has caused much debate this week, following his admission that he felt Marco Asensio’s offside goal in El Clasico should have stood.

Xavi Hernandez was surprised by his opposite number’s remarks, stating that the issue is not up for debate as it is a “scientific question”.

Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal has surprisingly gone against his head coach’s opinion. As per Sport, he believes that the decision reached by VAR was the correct call.

“We have to dedicate ourselves to playing and doing our best. On Sunday, it was considered offside and that’s because it was. We have to abide by the decision and not doubt the technology at any time.”

Carvajal also spoke to the controversy between himself and Barcelona’s Arnau Tenas. The young goalkeeper went ballistic at the veteran defender at the full time whistle on Sunday, but Carvajal was keen to play down the incident.

“The friction on the pitch is nothing more than friction in high tension matches. We are two rivals, and between us there are very intense matches.”

Carvajal had a disappointing showing in El Clasico, which was called into immediate Real Madrid future into question.