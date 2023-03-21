Dani Alves pens heartleft letter to ex-partner Joana Sanz following seperation

Dani Alves remains in prison in Barcelona as he continues to wait for a trial date to be set for his sexual assault case.

The former Barcelona and Sevilla defender was charged and imprisoned in January following the allegations over an incident that took place at Sutton nightclub in late December. The Brazilian had his initial bail request rejected, and another one was turned down last month.

Alves’ wife, Joana Sanz, appeared to announce their separation on Instagram last week, penning a heartfelt message. On the show “Y Ahora Sonsoles”, Alves has done the same, writing a letter for Sanz, as per Sport.

“My dear Joana. It was almost 8 years of love, affection, respect and mutual care. In particular, in the last few years by your side, everything seems easier and more pleasureful. You and my children, Dani Filho and Victoria, was the best thing that ever happened to me.

“I will continue to fight as I have always done, believing in myself with the support and trust of those who know who I really am. I will fight to the end with the unconditional love of my children, my parents and those who continue to be by my side, to soon prove my innocence to the whole world.”

Alves will get his chance, but it remains to be seen how long he is waiting until the case goes to trial.