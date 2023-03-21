Chelsea and Atletico Madrid likely to work out deal for Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are working on a deal that can see Joao Felix remain in London at the end of the season.

Felix joined Chelsea on loan in January for €11.5m and are also paying his salary. Chelsea appear to be happy with Felix’s contribution so far, despite the fact that his numbers (2 goals in 9 appearances) are not making the headlines. The relationship between Felix and Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid appears ropey at best, and since his departure Atleti have been the second best side in Spain. Captain Koke Resurreccion has even recently admitted that Felix’s presence was not helping this season.

The Portuguese is seemingly very happy in London, and as a result of all these factors, Relevo say he is looking likely to stay at Chelsea next season. The clubs are talking over a deal that would likely be in the region of €100m for Felix, although it might involve some form of delayed payment or variables to lessen the fee.

Felix and Simeone never seemed to find a way of making it work together. If Los Colchoneros can regain most of his €129m transfer fee in a more depressed market, then it would likely be a beneficial deal for them.

