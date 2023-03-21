Barcelona transfer target expresses his gratitude to Sergio Busquets and Xavi Hernandez

Luis de la Fuente’s first Spain squad has several new names, as a new era of La Roja is set to begin.

One of the most exciting names in that list is Martin Zubimendi, who is considered to be one of the best prospects in Spanish football. The Real Sociedad pivot is in line to replace Sergio Busquets, who recently announced his retirement from international football.

Busquets has tipped Zubimendi to be his long term successor in the national team, and he admitted his delight at the words of the 34-year-old, as per Sport.

“I’m happy that players like Busquets are looking at players like me. He has been a reference, he is the one who knows the most. It makes me very happy that he references me.

“For any pivot, Busquets has been the benchmark of recent years and will be many more.”

Zubimendi also took the time to express his gratitude to Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez, who is a huge fan of the 24-year-old.

“It make me happy that people like Xavi, who has won everything, who is one of those who knows the most, talk about me.”

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Zubimendi this summer, although a deal is unlikely due to their precarious financial situation.