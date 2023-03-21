Barcelona return for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gains traction – finances “not a problem”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday as he watched his former Barcelona teammates defeat Real Madrid to move 12 points clear in the La Liga title race.

The Gabonese forward, who signed for Chelsea from the Blaugrana last summer, was pictured in the Barcelona changing room following the full time whistle on Sunday as celebrations ensued following a crucial El Clasico victory.

Aubameyang was struggled for playing time at Chelsea this season, and is expected to depart this summer in search for more regular first team football. Barcelona are aware of his situation, but are wary of making a move due to their financial situation.

However, if they do decide to pursue a return for Aubameyang, they will be boosted following revelations about his standpoint. Sport report that economic conditions “will not be a problem” as the 33-year-old is happy to reduce his wages to join.

Aubameyang was only at Barcelona between February and September, but he left a lasting impressions, and a return is not off the table ahead of next season.