Barcelona losing ground in race for Premier League target – Liverpool and Manchester United in pole position

Midfielders are not expected to be a priority for Barcelona this summer. However, in the event that Sergio Busquets decides to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires, the club could be forced to search for a replacement.

One player that has been linked to Barcelona several times in recent months is Ruben Neves. The Portuguese’s agent is Jorge Mendes, who has a very close relationship with club officials at the Blaugrana, which has heightened rumours over a switch to Catalonia for Neves.

However, speculation can gone cold in recent weeks, and Football Insider have now reported that Barcelona are losing ground in the race to sign Neves from Wolves. It is believed that could stay in the Premier League, with Liverpool and Manchester United said to be in pole position.

Xavi is reportedly not convinced over Neves, so it’s likely that he would not be too worried about missing out on the 26-year-old. Ilkay Gundogan has been touted as a possible alternative, with the Manchester City midfielder out of contract this summer.