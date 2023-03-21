Barcelona handed Caso Negreira boost – club “are not believed” to have bought referees

Caso Negreira have continued to dominate news in Spanish football, almost five weeks after news first broke regarding Barcelona’s dealings with Enriquez Negreira, former Vice President of the Referee’s Committee in Spain.

New revelations have emerged almost daily, and especially so since it was confirmed that the Prosecutor’s Office in Spain is charging Barcelona, among with former Presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, among others, with “continuous sporting corruption”.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has maintained the stance that the club has “never bought referees”, and it appears that they could be proven right. As per EFE (via Sport), the Treasury have stated that “there is no evidence whatsoever” that would indicate that the money Barcelona paid Negreira was to buy referees.

Barcelona have been conducting their own investigation into their perspective of Caso Negreira, and they are expected to call a press conference in the coming weeks to give their version of events of the situation.