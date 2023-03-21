Barcelona edging closer to securing first signing of summer transfer window

Despite continuing to suffer financial issues, Barcelona are pressing ahead with plans to add reinforcements to Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad.

Club officials are edging closer to tying up their first deal of the summer window already. Athletic Club defender Inigo Martinez is out of contract at the end of the season, and he is expected to join Barcelona upon its expiry.

According to Jijantes FC, as per Sport, Martinez’s wife is already making plans for moving to Barcelona, as she is reportedly looking for a house in the area.

The deal for Martinez is likely to be finalised shortly, although Barcelona are said to be waiting on the outcome of Caso Negreira before proceeding with confirmation. The club are wary of any financial or sporting sanctions which could affect their ability to afford the 31-year-old.

Xavi is keen to bring in a left sided central defender for next season, as Barcelona currently only have Marcos Alonso that falls into the category in this season’s squad.