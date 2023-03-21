Almeria suffer huge blow in La Liga relegation fight – star striker out for the rest of the season

Almeria face a huge fight to avoid dropping back down to the second tier of Spanish football, having only been promoted last season.

The Andalusian side currently sit in 19th place in La Liga, albeit they are just one point behind Espanyol, who are narrowly outside of the relegation zone. However, form is not with Almeria, as they have won just twice in their last 12 league matches.

Their last victory was a famous one, as they defeated league leaders Barcelona 1-0. El Bilal Toure scored the winning goal, and the Malian international has been in good form this season. He is currently Almeria’s top scorer in La Liga, having netted six times.

However, he will not add to that before the end of the campaign, with MD reporting that he has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious thigh injury against Sevilla earlier this month.

The news is a massive blow for Almeria, who must now prepare for the run-in without their star striker.