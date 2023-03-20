WATCH: Xavi Hernandez’s wild celebrations following Franck Kessie’s El Clasico winner

Barcelona were in the mood for celebrations on Sunday night, as they took a major step towards their first La Liga title in three years. Franck Kessie’s 91st-minute winner kicked off those celebrations before the final whistle, and it sparked pandemonium on the pitch and in the stands.

Few celebrated it more than Xavi Hernandez though. The Barcelona coach has come in for heavy criticism this season, stating that some of his worst days ever have been as Barcelona coach. However he is starting to see some of the rewards too.

As Kessie’s goal went in, Xavi could be seen celebrating wildly, nearly losing his footing on the pitch in the process.

Barcelona now have 12 games remaining to see out the league title, knowing that they have only dropped ten points all season. Their defensive record remains the driving force behind their success, with just 9 goals conceded all season in La Liga.