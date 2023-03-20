WATCH: Camp Nou aims grim chants against Vinicius Junior during El Clasico

Once again Real Madrid went away from home in domestic competition, and once again Vinicius Junior was the focus of opposition fans, suffering further grim abuse.

The Brazilian has been the victim of a number of racial incidents this season, and has done remarkably well to pay so little attention to discrimination at work so far. Those incidents have ranged in size and shape, but now number nearly double-figures this season.

Ahead of the game La Liga had announced a ‘week against racism’ initiative as they try to combat the matter. La Liga sides had their players wearing the same tracksuit jumpers before the match as they came out, taking a photo together before kick-off. The tops sported the word ‘Unity’ on them.

However once again this appeared to do little to dissuade fans from insulting the Brazilian, as chants of ‘Vinicius, die’ were heard at Camp Nou.

Y Justo después: “¡Vinicius, muérete!”. Recordemos que en este estadio el brasileño sufrió insultos racistas que quedaron impunes. @TheAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/SuZr5YCSvj — Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) March 19, 2023

What has now become a chronic problem in Spanish football has little end in sight, and it’s now a major issue for the league.