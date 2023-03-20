WATCH: Barcelona player loses mind at Dani Carvajal after final whistle in Barcelona-Real Madrid

Barcelona were luxuriating in the celebrations in the aftermath of their El Clasico win on Sunday night, but one players was sent into a furious rage after the final whistle.

Footage shows that as the Real Madrid players head towards the tunnel, Dani Carvajal turns to Barcelona’s 21-year-old third-choice goalkeeper and says something as they square up.

Carvajal is then pushed away by another Barcelona substitute, but Tenas appeared to lose his temper entirely with Carvajal, trying to get at him. It took a number of players and staff, including Thibaut Courtois, and Ronald Araujo, who was taken to the floor by Tenas in his attempts to get to Carvajal, in order to stop the young shot-stopper.

It is not yet known what was said between the two, but frequently there is little love lost between Carvajal and Barcelona in El Clasico. The pair will meet again in under three weeks, as Real Madrid return to Camp Nou for the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.