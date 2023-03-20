Uruguay confirm Ronald Araujo’s injury absence

Uruguay have confirmed Barcelona star Ronald Araujo will not join up with their squad this month.

Araujo played a key role in La Blaugrana’s 2-1 El Clasico win over Real Madrid last weekend with the centre back spotted with an ice pack on his leg at full time.

Despite scoring an own goal in the early stages, Araujo turned in a crucial performance for Xavi’s side, despite struggling in the final stages.

⛔️ 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐨 𝐞𝐧 𝐥𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚 Ronald Araujo no participará de la 𝐅𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚 𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐀 por lesión, en su lugar fue convocado Sebastián Cáceres. #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/VFZT170UY3 — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) March 20, 2023

Barcelona updated the situation earlier today, by indicating he would go for further medical tests, before a decision would be made on his fitness.

However, the diagnosis has been negative for Araujo in the short term, and he will remain in Spain, to continue his recovery, which is expected to be around 10 days.

Uruguay face two friendly matches in Asia, with games against Japan and South Korea, and this setback is the latest chapter in a club vs country debate over Araujo’s, following controversy over his World Cup call up.