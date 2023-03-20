Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli on the brink as favourite emerges for survival job

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli once again apears to be on the brink of the sack, following a defeat to relegation rivals Getafe. Their 2-0 loss in Madrid leaves Los Nervionenses still just two points clear of Valencia and Almeria in the drop zone, with Manchester United on the horizon in the Europa League.

After the Getafe match, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou admitted to MD that Sevilla were not sure how they should be playing, even if they he did acknowledge that was partly on the players too.

“We have to find a way to go into and play the games, and hold on to that. And not get confused, because when we get confused we don’t know how to play and we depend on luck. And you end up attacking and defending with anarchy. And that is up to the players, to understand it and know what to do.”

“Each rival changes, but we came with several games, like this, without being very clear about what to do and that in a club like Sevilla is difficult on an emotional level and everything becomes more difficult.”

The Moroccan goalkeeper is the second Sevilla player to question Sampaoli’s methods in just over two weeks, following Marcos Acuna’s comments post 6-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

According to Marca, Sampaoli is facing the sack in the coming hours, while Relevo also believe that Sevilla may pull the plug on Sampaoli’s second spell. Players and fans are losing trust in Sampaoli’s system which often involves three centre-backs (often not specialists), and a false nine. That means benching Youssef En-Nesyri, who has been one of their better players of late.

Former Alaves and Eibar manager is the favourite for the position, with Jose Bordalas, once of Getafe and Valencia, is thought to be an alternative. The former is thought to be more of short-term option, as Sevilla keep an eye on the cost of sacking two managers in the same season.

Mendilibar is thought to be a more short-term option for Sevilla, as they look to survive until the summer before regrouping. His high-pressing, aggressive style saw Eibar remain in La Liga for a remarkable six seasons.