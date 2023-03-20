Sergio Busquets insists Barcelona must maintain La Liga title pressure

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has demanded his team keep on pushing in the La Liga title race.

The Catalan giants find themselves in a very strong position to clinch a first league title since 2019 after a superb late 2-1 El Clasico win over Real Madrid.

Victory over Los Blancos has opened up a 12 point title advantage over the defending champions with 12 games left to play in 2022/23.

However, despite their increased lead, Busquets has insisted the league will be a battle until the winners are confirmed, with the experience of Real Madrid still a threat.

“These are three very important points, a plus for us, and the fans”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“We know there are 12 games left, and we have a large advantage, but we must continue along the same lines.

“Now there is a break for international football, and we have to recharge our batteries for what remains of the season.”

Barcelona are back in league action, against relegation battling Elche on April 1, before facing Real Madrid again, in a Copa del Rey semi final second leg, with a 1-0 first leg advantage for Busquets and co.

