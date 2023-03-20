Rosalia sends congratulations to Barcelona and wins Clasico bet with partner Rauw Alejandro

Barcelona played El Clasico in a unique shirt with Rosalia’s Motomami album logo emblazoned on the front, rather than the usual Spotify.

The album cover on the shirt led to the production of 1,899 limited edition shirts ahead of the game, which sold out at €400 per unit.

After the match Rosalia sent her congratulations to Barcelona on her Instagram story, after the Blaugrana recorded an important 2-1 victory, giving them a 12-point lead at the top of the La Liga table.

La noche es larga, la noche está buena pic.twitter.com/rRaRyw15Nf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) March 19, 2023

Ahead of the match she had given her own unique version of the ‘Cant del Barca’, the Barcelona anthem too.

. @Rosalia via TikTok celebrando el dia de "El Clásico" pic.twitter.com/303vZmsfgR — MOTOMAMI TOUR (@MOTOMAMlTOUR) March 19, 2023

As the Barcelona squad posed for a team photo after the match, Rosalia was again involved, as it was her ‘Despecha’ track blaring through the dressing room during the celebrations.

Que este momento quede para siempre pic.twitter.com/OvGQUg7vLW — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) March 19, 2023

Her partner, Puerto Rican performer Rauw Alejandro, was not celebrating. As pointed out by Ok Diario, Alejandro admitted on social media that it had cost him. Alejandro is a Real Madrid fan, and as a result of the bet the two had, he will now be cleaning their house for the next month.