Barcelona Real Madrid

Rosalia sends congratulations to Barcelona and wins Clasico bet with partner Rauw Alejandro

Barcelona played El Clasico in a unique shirt with Rosalia’s Motomami album logo emblazoned on the front, rather than the usual Spotify.

The album cover on the shirt led to the production of 1,899 limited edition shirts ahead of the game, which sold out at €400 per unit.

After the match Rosalia sent her congratulations to Barcelona on her Instagram story, after the Blaugrana recorded an important 2-1 victory, giving them a 12-point lead at the top of the La Liga table.

Ahead of the match she had given her own unique version of the ‘Cant del Barca’, the Barcelona anthem too.

As the Barcelona squad posed for a team photo after the match, Rosalia was again involved, as it was her ‘Despecha’ track blaring through the dressing room during the celebrations.

Her partner, Puerto Rican performer Rauw Alejandro, was not celebrating. As pointed out by Ok Diario, Alejandro admitted on social media that it had cost him. Alejandro is a Real Madrid fan, and as a result of the bet the two had, he will now be cleaning their house for the next month.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona El Clasico Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News