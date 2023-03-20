Ronald Koeman confirms injured Frenkie de Jong to miss Dutch Euro 2024 qualifiers

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong will not join up the Netherlands squad for their Euro 2024 qualifier double header this month.

De Jong was named in Ronald Koeman’s first Dutch squad, since returning to the role after the 2022 World Cup, but he will now remain in Spain to work on his recovery.

Former La Blaugrana head coach Koema confirmed de Jong suffered a late injury in Barcelona’s 2-1 El Clasico win over Real Madrid last weekend with an MRI scan confirming a hamstring injury.

🚨 – Koeman: "Frenkie received a hit in the last 10 seconds of the game vs Real Madrid. Last night he did a MRI which showed that he needs to rest for the upcoming 2 games." pic.twitter.com/PeisHvNvUC — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) March 20, 2023

Reports from Dutch outlet De Teleggraaf hint at a two week absence for de Jong, which would see him miss Barcelona’s first game back after the break, at Elche, and potentially their Copa del Rey semi final second leg against Los Blancos on April 5.

❗️ Frenkie de Jong is out for two weeks with an injury. [de telegraaf] #fcblive pic.twitter.com/G3qPQmpWjA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 20, 2023

Koeman faces a tough start on his second stint in charge of the Dutch team, facing beaten World Cup finalists France on March 24, before travelling to Gibraltar on March 27.