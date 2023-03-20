Real Madrid star panned by media after disappointing El Clasico performance – ‘a serious problem’

Real Madrid are picking through the wreckage of their title challenge, and following a third straight defeat to Barcelona, it is no surprise that some players are coming in for heavy criticism. Few more so than Dani Carvajal.

The veteran defender was nearly the cause of a scrap at the end of the game, and it would be no surprise if he was frustrated following a difficult night at Camp Nou.

In the post-match ratings, the Madrid media did not hold back on his performance, about which the entry in Marca was significantly longer than for most others.

“All bad decisions. And one of them triggered the 2-1. Taking steps back. He has become a troublemaker. Getting worse. Did not transmit any security in defence, despite not having much demanded of him. Collection of turnovers committed. Madrid has a serious problem on the right side because Carvajal is getting worse and he has no competition in his position. With Mendy back, Nacho would be an option to warn to the number 2 and find a solution to the problem, because Madrid are sinking on his wing.”

Meanwhile Diario AS highlighted the fact that this was becoming the norm for Carvajal. Both papers gave him a ‘3’ as their rating.

“Bad game in defence, but disastrous in getting the ball out. Making too many inaccuracies and succumbing to the high pressure of Barca, who directed their strategy towards his side, aware that there was more joy there. To make matters worse, he was totally non-existent in attack. Far from his best version, another week.”

Carvajal lost the ball a game-high 23 times, nearly double the amount of any other player. Valverde was 2nd with 10 lost possessions. Right-side was not only non-existent tonight, but a detriment to the team. A clear target for Barcelona, find the weakness and force it there. — Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4) March 19, 2023

It has been a question mark over the Real Madrid side for some time in the Spanish capital, with many feeling the time for change at right-back is upon them. While Carvajal was excellent during the Champions League run-in last season, he has not consistently performed for several seasons now.

If the Madrid papers were harsh on their criticism, social media was predictably even more cruel to Carvajal, who will at least have the chance to refresh his mind with the Spanish national team this week.