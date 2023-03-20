Real Madrid given major boost in Jude Bellingham pursuit as rival bid hits the rocks

Real Madrid may be licking their wounds following their El Clasico defeat to Barcelona on Sunday night, but Madridistas did not have to wait long for a piece of good news.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Los Blancos position regarding the race to sign Jude Bellingham has been strengthened. In his words, the Borussia Dortmund star is ‘increasingly unlikely’ to sign with Liverpool. The reasons behind that are the financials behind the deal, with the Reds feeling that their competitors edging ahead of them. While they are not throwing the towel in, Liverpool are not in pole position.

🚨 As things stand, Liverpool increasingly unlikely to sign Jude Bellingham this summer. Expected price & financial power of rivals puts #LFC hopes in doubt. Pursuit not off & no firm decisions but sense is #MCFC + #RMFC in stronger position @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/c2bayXcnGq — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) March 20, 2023

While Dortmund are keen to hang onto Bellingham, if he does want to leave, it would leave the race between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are prioritising Bellingham as their strategic Galactico signing in order to continue their transition away from the current midfield, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric aging well into their thirties.