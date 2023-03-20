Real Madrid star David Alaba joins Austria squad despite injury

Real Madrid defensive star David Alaba has joined up with the Austria squad despite carrying an injury.

Alaba has struggled to get back to full fitness since the start of 2023, with a month on the sidelines due to a hamstring, seeing him miss Los Blancos last six matches.

Real Madrid have not commented over Alaba’s choice to link up with his national team ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier double header against Azerbaijan and Estonia.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Alaba risks angering Carlo Ancelotti over the situation, as he prepares to captain Austria.

However, if Alaba comes through the international window unscathed, he could be drafted back into Ancelotti’s starting XI in the run in.

Defeat to Barcelona last weekend has effectively ended their La Liga title defence, but they face a key April, with a Copa del Rey semi final second leg against the Catalans, and a Champions League quarter final up against old foes Chelsea.