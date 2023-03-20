Real Betis lining up highly-rated Sporting Director to replace Antonio Cordon

Real Betis have somehow managed to improve their squad in recent seasons, despite a severely limited budget, due to their smart recruitment. Yet with Antonio Cordon having left his role as Sporting Director of the club, they are on the hunt for the right man to take over.

There had been speculation that Betis would make an internal promotion within their recruitment department, but there are fresh reports they will look to well-known name within Spanish football circles.

According to Diario AS, Getafe Sporting Director Ramon Planes is their chosen candidate. The former Barcelona technical secretary will be appointed provided he can get out of his deal with Los Azulones.

At Getafe it was widely perceived that he had brought in a number of smart recruits last summer, but Getafe continue to struggle in the relegation battle, with just two points keeping them above the drop.

However Planes’ pedigree speaks for itself, and it was under his purview that Barcelona signed Ronald Araujo and Pedri. Cordon was regarded as one of the smartest operators in Spanish football, but Planes has a track record to be proud of too.