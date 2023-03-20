Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spotted in Barcelona dressing room after El Clasico

Barcelona were hosting the party on Sunday night, and all were welcome. After beating rivals Real Madrid 2-1 at Camp Nou to go 12 points clear of them in La Liga, the feeling was that it was theirs to lose.

The attendees made for much talk at Camp Nou, with Pep Guardiola making an appearance in the stands to enjoy the victory of his former side. However Real Madrid President Florentino Perez did not make the trip for the first time in 20 years.

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also at Camp Nou for the game. The Gabonese was then seen in the dressing room after the match too, appearing on Ferran Torres’ Instagram story during the celebrations with his former teammates.

The Gabonese is out of favour at Chelsea, and there were rumours of a return in the winter window, but he was unable to return due to FIFA rules preventing him from returning to Barcelona.

