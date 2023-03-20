Luis de la Fuente calls up two Spain replacements for injured Pedri and Gerard Moreno

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has been forced to make two changes to his first squad, after injuries laid Pedri and Gerard Moreno low.

The Canary Islander was set to play in El Clasico, but a setback in training ruled him out, keeping him from joining up with La Roja too.

Meanwhile Gerard Moreno came off in the first half against Osasuna with another of his numerous muscle issues.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | @BorjaIglesias9 y @santos_yeremy se unen a la concentración de la @SEFutbol para los partidos ante Noruega y Escocia. ⬇️ @GerardMoreno9 causa baja en la convocatoria por lesión. ℹ️ https://t.co/T76WeyzBT3 #VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/CHmgNV6RVt — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) March 19, 2023

In their place, Villarreal teammate Yeremy Pino has been promoted from the under-21 side in order to rejoin the seniors. Meanwhile Borja Iglesias has an opportunity to win his second and third caps against Norway and Scotland.

In Iglesias, de la Fuente has gone for a more physical, less mobile forward than Moreno, which looks similar to Joselu Mato. Meanwhile Pino is also a different option from Pedri. Pino tends to play further forward, out wide as part of a forward line.

Image via Fran Santiago/Getty Images