Liverpool line up Jude Bellingham Plan B Premier League option

Liverpool will look to move fast in the transfer market this summer, if they miss out on Jude Bellingham.

The Premier League giants were rumoured to be in a strong position to tempt the England international to Anfield over a switch to Real Madrid.

However, financial muscle is increasingly prominent in negotiations with Dortmund, as the Bundesliga side hold out for as close to €150m as possible.

Reports from The Athletic claim, Liverpool are ‘increasingly unlikely’ to be able to secure a move for the 19-year-old, but Jurgen Klopp is not giving up completely.

Fresh reports from Four Four Two claim Klopp is ready to swoop for Wolves playmaker Matheus Nunes, with the 24-year-old impressing at Molineux.

Despite only joining at the start of the current season, in a £42.2m deal from Sporting Lisbon, Wolves are preparing themselves for a bid, and he would cost less than half of the Bellingham deal.

