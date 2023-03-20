La Liga

Kylian Mbappe named as France captain

France have named Kylian Mbappe as their new national team captain.

Les Bleus kick off their Euro 2024 qualification campaign this month after losing out to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

Didier Deschamps’ side take on the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland, in the coming days, as they look to plot a path to the tournament in Germany in 18 months time.

Hugo Lloris’ decision to retire from international football opened up a vacancy to captain France with Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann the main candidates.

According to reports from L’Equipe, Deschamps has chosen Mbappe, over veteran Griezmann, as part of a new era in French football.

Raphael Varane joined Lloris in stepping away from the national scene at the start of 2023 – as part of big personnel changes for Deschamps – with Mbappe set to lead France for the first time against the Dutch, on home soil at the Stade de France, on March 24.

