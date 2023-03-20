Florentino Perez misses Camp Nou El Clasico for the first time in 20 years

Real Madrid all-but relinquished the La Liga title to their rivals Barcelona on Sunday night, sparking wild celebrations at Camp Nou. While the players, travelling fans and staff had a long trip back to Spain’s capital, President Florentino Perez did not.

As a result of the Caso Negreira, relations between the two clubs have soured, with Perez and Barcelona President not taking part in the customary pre-match lunch. Perez was instead seen at Real Madrid’s basketball match on Sunday night. Real Madrid Baloncesto lost 88-95 to Baskonia on the night too.

Florentino Perez missed El Clasico last night, instead attending Real Madrid's basketball game. pic.twitter.com/Bi5H9NtdpO — Football España (@footballespana_) March 20, 2023

According to Diario AS, it is the first time Perez has missed El Clasico in 20 years. The Real Madrid President is a regular in the President’s seats at Camp Nou, and it remains to be seen whether he will attend the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Barcelona on the 5th of April.

Camp Nou was heard singing ‘Where is Florentino?’ during El Clasico, and if the two clubs are about to go in different directions, it could alter the course of Spanish football dramatically.